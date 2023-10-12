Hamas planned Israel attack for 2 years but was shocked by success

Hamas planned the devastating terror attack on Israel for two years while pretending to be governing Gaza — but was “surprised” at being able to kidnap and slaughter so many, according to an exiled leader.

Ali Barakeh, a member of the terror group’s exiled leadership in Lebanon, said that key members intentionally projected a “rational” image to the world to hide its sinister intentions.

“We made them think that Hamas was busy with governing Gaza, and that it wanted to focus on the 2.5 million Palestinians [in Gaza], and has abandoned the resistance altogether,” Barakeh told Russia Today TV.

“All the while, under the table, Hamas was preparing for this big attack.”

To help keep it from Israeli intelligence, only “a limited number of Hamas leaders knew it” was coming, Barakeh told the pro-Kremlin channel.

