Hamas official storms out of BBC interview when pressed on slaughtering Israeli civilians

A Hamas spokesman, Ghazi Hamad, was interviewed tonight by the BBC



He was asked how he justifies the killing of families in their beds



His response is all you need to know…. pic.twitter.com/Om9nsxj6BF — We Stand With Israel (@SussexFriends) October 26, 2023

A top Hamas official stormed out of a TV interview after he was asked how his bloodthirsty terrorist group justifies slaughtering innocent Israeli civilians in their sleep.

Ghazi Hamad, a member of Hamas’ political bureau, used a Thursday interview with the BBC’s Hugo Bachega to try to downplay the Oct. 7 massacre of at least 1,400, mostly civilians, including burned and butchered babies.

“There was no command to kill any civilians,” Hamad claimed, attempting to brush off the mass murders as the result of “clashes and confrontations” after terrorists crashed through barriers and paraglided into Israel.

His interviewer refused to accept his ludicrous claim, telling Hamad: “It’s not confrontation — you invaded houses.”

“I can tell you that we didn’t have any intention or decision to kill the civilians,” the Hamas official again claimed despite the overwhelming mass of evidence.

The BBC’s Middle East correspondent again pushed back, asking again: “How do you justify killing people as they sleep, families? How do you justify killing hundreds of people in …?”

READ MORE