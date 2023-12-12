Hamas nears breaking point in northern Gaza as Israel surrounds strongholds, kills commanders

Hamas is nearing its breaking point in northern Gaza as Israeli forces surround its last two strongholds there and takes out local commanders, Israel said Monday.Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant claimed that Israel Defense Forces were “on the verge of dismantling” the remaining Palestinian terror strongholds in Jabalya and Shejaiya after mass surrenders in the area, CNN reports.“We are near a breaking point in the northern Gaza Strip,” Gallant said. “Anyone who prefers to surrender, as hundreds have done already — we will spare their lives.”Gallant’s comments come a day after the IDF confirmed the death of Emad Krikae, the commander of Hamas’ Shejaiya Battalion.Krikae was the leader believed to be behind anti-tank missile training in Gaza City and allegedly took part in the rocket fire and raids carried out against Israel on Oct. 7.

