Hamas Murdered Gad Haggai, 73: American Hostage Abducted During October 7 Attack

Hamas murdered U.S. citizen Gad Haggai, who was abducted during the October 7 terror attack, according to a press statement by Kibbutz Nir Oz, the community where he lived with his wife, Judy Weinstein, an American who remains a hostage in Gaza.Haggai held dual citizenship in Israel and the U.S., as does Weinstein. He was thought to be a hostage, but was confirmed as having died after being wounded and abducted.Kibbutz Nir Oz said in a press statement Friday: With great sorrow Kibbutz Nir Oz announces the murder of Gad Haggai during the October 7th attack. Gad was 73 years old, and was a member of Kibbutz Nir Oz.

A father of four, grandfather of 7. Gad was a sharp man, a gifted wind instrument musician since he was three years old. Gad was a man of the land, a chef, and followed a healthy and active lifestyle, and a vegan diet. He was an Israeli-American dual national. He was abducted with his 70 year old wife, Judy Weinstein, who was also wounded during the massacre, and is still held hostage. …

READ MORE