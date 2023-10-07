Hamas militant group has started a war that ‘Israel will win,’ defense minister says

Israel’s defense minister announced that the Hamas militant group has started a war against Israel and pledged that “Israel will win.”

Following a security cabinet meeting at the Israeli military headquarters in Tel Aviv, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned that Hamas “made a grave mistake” in launching barrages of rockets into southern and central Israel in its surprise morning attack.

In one of the most serious escalations in years between Israel and the militant group that rules Gaza, Hamas gunmen crossed the border fence at several places and infiltrated Israeli communities.

“The state of Israel will win this war,” Gallant said.

