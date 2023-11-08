Hamas Leaders to NY Times: No Interest in Helping Palestinians in Gaza, Want ‘Permanent’ War Against Israel

Hamas leaders told the New York Times on Wednesday that they had no interest in governing Gaza and instead wanted to create a “permanent” state of war against Israel that, in their minds, would mobilize Arab support and keep the Palestinian cause alive.

The idea of governing Gaza well, or building institutions toward creating a Palestinian state, seems not to have occurred to them — nor did the Times‘ Ben Hubbard and Maria Abi-Habib, who had access to Hamas leaders, suggest that more constructive idea.

It was necessary to “change the entire equation and not just have a clash,” Khalil al-Hayya, a member of Hamas’s top leadership body, told The New York Times in Doha, Qatar. “We succeeded in putting the Palestinian issue back on the table, and now no one in the region is experiencing calm.” …

“I hope that the state of war with Israel will become permanent on all the borders, and that the Arab world will stand with us,” Taher El-Nounou, a Hamas media adviser, told The Times. …

“This battle was not because we wanted fuel or laborers,” he added. “It did not seek to improve the situation in Gaza. This battle is to completely overthrow the situation.”

More here.