Hamas Leader Explains Why 500 KM of Tunnels for Terrorists Are Built in Gaza, But No Bomb Shelters for Palestinian Civilians (Video)

A Hamas official spoke with Russia Today last week and was asked why Hamas has built 500 kilometers of tunnels but has not built bomb shelters for civilians. The answer was callously honest: Hamas built the tunnels to protect their fighters so they could attack Israel. As for Palestinians civilians? Let the United Nations (and Israel) take care of them.

An interview clip of the October 27 interview on RT with member of the Hamas Political Bureau Mousa Abu Marzouk was posted and translated by MEMRI (Middle East Media Research Institute) Interviewer: “Many people are asking: Since you have built 500 kilometers of tunnels, why haven’t you built bomb shelters, where civilians can hide during bombardment?” Mousa Abu Marzouk: “We have built the tunnels because we have no other way of protecting ourselves from being targeted and killed. These tunnels are meant to protect us from the airplanes. We are fighting from inside the tunnels. Everybody knows that 75% of the people in the Gaza Strip are refugees, and it is the responsibility of the United Nations to protect them. According to the Geneva Convention, it is the responsibility of the occupation to provide them with all the services as long as they are under occupation.”

