Hamas killers ‘roasted babies in an oven’ during October 7 terror attack, Israeli first responder claims

An Israeli first responder to the October 7 terror attack has claimed that Hamas terrorists roasted a baby in an oven in shocking video testimony.

Asher Moskowitz, of the United Hatzalah first responder group, published a video of himself speaking to a camera, delivering his witness account.

In it, he claims he saw the remains of a baby who had been baked to death in an oven at kibbutz Kfar Aza, where more than 100 civilians were killed.

‘The sights that we saw were horrendous,’ he says, explaining that he was among a group that saw corpses arriving for identification in the aftermath of the attack.

‘My name is Asher Moskowitz, UH333, deputy head of the Elad branch and an active member of our holy work of saving lives,’ he says, introducing himself. He is shown with his back to a door, wearing a yellow high-vis police vest.

