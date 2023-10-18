‘Hamas is just the puppet:’ GOP senators call to freeze $6BN ransom payment Biden made to Iran as tensions threaten to spiral in Hamas-Israel war

Firebrand GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn is leading a group of senators in calling for President Joe Biden to freeze $6 billion ‘ransom payment’ in Iranian funds that were released in August in exchange for five American prisoners.

Blackburn said in an interview with Fox News that the Biden administration should ‘limit Iran’s ability to provide support to Hamas.’ The bid comes in the wake Hamas’ massacre of more than 1,400 people in Israel this month. There is no evidence that Iran played any role in the assault.

The senator said that aid to Palestine should be suspended until Iran is expelled from the United Nations.

Blackburn also mentioned how the $730 million that was sent to the territory through the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees was siphoned by Hamas.

‘Yesterday, we learned that Hamas stole aid from that group. I’ll be introducing legislation to halt all funding for them until Iran is expelled from the UN and investigated for violations.’

