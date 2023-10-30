Hamas horrors you luckily won’t see — glimpse of terror too sick for Israel to air

What does one wear to a massacre?

That was the bizarre question that came into my head as I prepared — and braced myself — to visit the Israeli Consulate in New York late Friday morning to watch 45 minutes of the hundreds of hours of footage collected from Hamas’ Oct. 7 bloodbath in southern Israel.

I had some idea of the horrors I’d see, of course.

Photographs and videos showing the results of the terrorist rampage have streamed out of Israel and the Gaza Strip for weeks — some even as it was taking place.

Dead terrorists had on them written orders that included directions for operating GoPro cameras to capture their evil escapades and sometimes broadcast them in real time on social media.

Hamas and its Iranian masters wanted the dirty deeds documented. They aimed to terrorize an entire nation and beyond by showing just what they’re capable of.

And they sought to inspire their fellow travelers to follow suit in intensifying the jihad.

Yet some people still say they don’t believe such things happened — with doubters found in the most educated, elite sectors of society.

