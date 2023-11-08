HAMAS GANGSTERS ENJOY THE HI LIFE

While their people languish in poverty and are treated as human shields, the leaders of Hamas live billionaire lifestyles.

The terror group’s three top leaders alone are worth a staggering $11 billion between them and enjoy a life of luxury in the sanctuary of the emirate of Qatar.

The emirate has long welcomed the leaders of the terror group and installed them in its luxury hotels and villas at the same time as hosting a vast American military presence.

Now Republican Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles is co-sponsoring a bill that would strip Qatar of its status as a key US ally, The Post has learned, unless it kicks out the Hamas leadership.

Hamas leaders worth staggering $11bn revel in luxury — while Gaza’s people suffer https://t.co/KUVRU9p8PI pic.twitter.com/R4wUyYqFzI — New York Post (@nypost) November 7, 2023

More here.