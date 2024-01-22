Hamas Defies Critics: Says Its Terrorists Upheld ‘Islamic Values’ During Murderous Attack on Israel

The Hamas terrorist organization released a report Sunday into its October 7 attack on Israel, claiming its fighters were committed to “Islamic values” and if civilians were targeted “it happened accidently” in the course of the murderous rampage.

In its first public report on the killing spree that began the war, Hamas said the incursion – referred to as “Operation Al Aqsa Flood” – was a “necessary step” against Israel’s alleged “occupation of Palestinian territories,” and a way to secure release of Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas’s 16-page report admitted “some faults happened…” and claimed its terror operatives were committed to “Islamic values”, but then quickly proceeded to allege “the rapid collapse of the Israeli security and military system, and the chaos caused along the border areas” was to blame for the high civilian casualty list.

READ MORE