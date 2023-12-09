Hamas commanders hiding in tunnels killed by IDF

In a special report, the IDF and the Shin Bet on Tuesday revealed the targeting of senior Hamas members from the Northern Gaza Brigade and the Gaza City Brigade from within the tunnels, with most of these leaders being eliminated during combat.

The Northern Gaza Strip Brigade is the second largest in the Hamas terrorist organization. In the attack on the tunnel where the terrorist organization’s commanders were hiding, under civilian homes and near the Indonesian Hospital, IDF forces, guided by the Shin Bet and Military intelligence, eliminated the brigade commander, Ahmed Ehandor, the deputy brigade commander, Al Rajab, and other senior members including the commander of the support battalion, the head of the electronic warfare unit, and the surveillance officer in the Northern Gaza Strip.

Ehandor was a member of the military wing’s executive council. He was responsible for directing and managing all of Hamas’ terrorist activities in northern Gaza.

