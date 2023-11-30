Hamas claims responsibility for Jerusalem shooting horror that left three dead and calls for ‘escalation of resistance’ – with car-ramming attack injuring two IDF troops

Hamas has claimed responsibility for the Jerusalem shooting horror that left three dead and called for an ‘escalation of resistance’. Eight people were also wounded in the shooting carried out by two terrorist brothers in Jerusalem on Thursday.Israeli police said the shooters ‘were neutralised on the spot’ after the attack near a bus stop on the western side of Jerusalem, where there are no checkpoints guarding entrance to the city.Officials said that 24-year-old Livya Dikman, Rabbi Elimelech Waserman, 73, and Hanna Ifergan, 67, were killed in the attack which happened just as the morning rush hour got underway.It later transpired the shooters were brothers from East Jerusalem named as Murad Nemer, 38, and Ebrahim Nemer, 30.Both were known Hamas operatives – Murad served time between 2010-2020 for terror offences linked to the Gaza Strip police sources said, while Ebrahim was imprisoned in 2014 for terrorist activities.’Two terrorists arrived in a car, one of them armed with an M-16 (assault rifle) and the other with a pistol,’ and opened fire, Jerusalem police chief Doron Torgeman told reporters at the scene.

