Hamas carried how-to cheat sheets for Oct. 7 attack — and maps of military base that suggest help from spies: Israel

Hamas terrorists were given how-to cheat sheets for their Oct. 7 attack in Israel, including Arabic phrases translated into Hebrew for “I will kill you’’ — and excruciatingly detailed maps of a military base that suggested help from spies.

Documents seized from the terror group indicate the sneak assault had been in the making for years, Israel said Monday.

In the nearly two months since the war began, Israeli military officials have collected troves of documents from the terrorists in Gaza that revealed they carried a thorough map of an Israeli military base, as well as hostage-taking phrasebooks, into the surprise Oct. 7 attack, according to materials released by the Israel Defense Forces.

The documents and map of the military base were complex and included the location of Israeli troops, their weapons and roles at the site near the Gaza border fence.

The carefully hand-drawn map was far more detailed than what Israel thought Hamas was capable of producing and could only have been compiled through the use of “inside knowledge,” an Israeli intelligence source told the Guardian.

