Hamas captured enough Israelis during shock attack to swap for all jailed Palestinians: leader

A senior Hamas leader said that the Islamist militant group captured enough Israeli soldiers and civilian hostages during a shock attack on Israel Saturday to free all Palestinian prisoners in the country’s jails.

“We managed to kill and capture many Israeli soldiers. The fighting is still on,” said Saleh al-Arouri, deputy chief of Hamas’s political bureau, in an interview with Al Jazeera.

He claimed that senior officers were among those captured and killed during the early morning attack, the worst in 50 years, which left at least 200 Israelis dead and about 1,000 injured.

READ MORE