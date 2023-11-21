Hamas captives spill secrets about operating from hospitals: ‘We became their human shields’

Hamas operatives captured by Israel admitted under interrogation that the bloodthirsty terror group callously uses hospitals and innocent civilians as human shields when launching strikes against Israeli forces.

The Israel Defense Forces released videos that showed several of the Hamas terrorists captured by Israel spilling the beans about how the group hides weapons under mattresses and poses as doctors and nurses to evade capture.

A senior IDF official said on Telegram that the terrorists were interrogated in Israel after being captured during a ground operation on Nov. 12

One of the captives, who identifies himself as Abdelrahaman Alaa Ibrahim Samur, tells an off-camera interrogator that “about a hundred” Hamas operatives “took control” of Rantisi Hospital in Gaza for about five days to “[carry] out attacks.”

“They were organized, with several tents, with each group of operatives by themselves [in groups of] four, five of them sitting together, all of them around the hospital,” the captured terrorist said.

