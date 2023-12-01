Hamas burned child hostages with motorcycle exhaust pipes to ‘mark’ them, drugged them to keep them complacent: family

Children taken hostage by Hamas were “marked” by their captors with burns from searing-hot motorcycle exhaust pipes, families of recently released child hostages have revealed.“They told us stories about what they went through inside Gaza. The stories are horrible,” said Yaniv Yaakov, the uncle of 12-year-old Yagil and 16-year-old Or, two boys freed this week as part of Israel’s cease-fire deal with Hamas.“

Each child that was taken by Hamas was taken on a motorbike and they took every child, took his leg and put it on the exhaust of that motorbike, so they have a burn so they will be marked if they run, if they escape, so they can find them,” Yaakov said during an interview, according to the Times of Israel.His nephews and other children held captive by the terrorists were also frequently moved from place to place, and drugged to keep them complacent.

