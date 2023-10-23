Hamas booby traps included bomb planted in child’s backpack

Booby traps planted by Hamas terrorists in Israel included a bomb disguised in a child’s pink backpack in the hopes it would kill an innocent victim, the Israeli military said Sunday.Haunting footage posted online by the Israeli Defense Forces showed a soldier unpacking a child’s seemingly innocuous, colorful, heart-and-star-adorned school bag found laying in a field.Inside were explosives set to go off if someone tried to pick it up.

“The bag was booby-trapped, containing a remote-activated explosive device—weighing 7 kg,” the IDF wrote.“Hamas purposefully chose to booby-trap a child’s backpack with the hope a well-intentioned civilian would pick it up.”The IDF said the insidious device was just one of many located in Israel that were left behind by Hamas in hopes of killing more Israelis after the terrorists murdered more than 1,400 people on Oct. 7.

