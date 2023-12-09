Hamas ‘beginning to break’ as tense video shows IDF facing off with terrorists in ruins of Gaza City school

The IDF releases dramatic footage of troops of the elite LOTAR Unit battling Hamas operatives in a school in Gaza City’s Shejaiya neighborhood.



Dramatic footage released Friday showed Israel Defense Forces soldiers facing off against Hamas terrorists inside a school — as the country’s defense minister vowed that the group’s hold in the Gaza Strip is finally “beginning to break.”Members of the elite LOTAR Unit, along with the 188th Armored Brigadee’s 74th Battalion, encountered a Hamas cell in the remains of a school building in Gaza City’s Shejaiya neighborhood, the Times of Israel reported.IDF fighters appeared to pursue the terrorists through the building in a tense, bullet-ridden standoff, the IDF clips showed.“The terrorists tried to draw the forces into an ambush, with gunfire and explosives, and were eliminated by the troops of the LOTAR Unit and tank fire of the 74th Battalion,” the IDF said of the incident.The troops later searched the school and discovered a tunnel shaft in one of the classrooms, the Times of Israel added, citing the IDF.The tunnel — which connected to a nearby mosque — was allegedly used by Hamas operatives.

