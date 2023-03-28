Among the six victims shot and killed inside a private Christian school in Nashville on Monday was the young daughter of a local pastor, according to reports.

Hallie Scruggs, one of three children slain in the sickening school shooting, was the 9-year-old child of Chad Scruggs, the senior pastor at Covenant Presbyterian Church, the church confirmed to CBS News.

Three adult staffers were also killed and identified as custodian Mike Hill and substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, both 61, and school head Katherine Koonce, 60.

Scruggs was also the former associate pastor at Park Cities Presbyterian Church in Dallas, Texas, the church told WFAA.

READ MORE