NEW YORK POST:
Former Mayor Bill de Blasio will not run for governor, he announced Tuesday.
In a video posted on Twitter, de Blasio touted his record on education and policing before declaring, “No, I’m not going to be running for governor of New York State.”
“But I am going to devote every fiber of my being to fight inequality in the state of New York,” he added in the 90-second clip, recorded outside one of his Park Slope homes.
De Blasio, who formed a candidate committee in November, promised to announce “more news” in the coming days, hinting he will not exit the political arena.