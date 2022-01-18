NEW YORK POST:

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio will not run for governor, he announced Tuesday.

In a video posted on Twitter, de Blasio touted his record on education and policing before declaring, “No, I’m not going to be running for governor of New York State.”

I am not going to be running for Governor of New York State, but I am going to devote every fiber of my being to fighting inequality in the state of New York. pic.twitter.com/cBZ03BpO0s — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) January 18, 2022

“But I am going to devote every fiber of my being to fight inequality in the state of New York,” he added in the 90-second clip, recorded outside one of his Park Slope homes.

De Blasio, who formed a candidate committee in November, promised to announce “more news” in the coming days, hinting he will not exit the political arena.

