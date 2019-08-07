MARKET WATCH:

In the spring of her senior year of high school, Malavika Vivek had four choices: Caltech, UC Berkeley, Carnegie Mellon, or solutions architect at software company Avasoft Inc.

She chose Avasoft.

Vivek had been working for the company part-time while at a magnet engineering-focused high school in Edison, N.J. When she was offered a full-time position, she couldn’t pass up the opportunity.

“I definitely thought about going to college because those schools are all really good. But in the end, I knew I would learn more discovering things on my own and working in the real world,” Vivek told MarketWatch.

About one in five Gen Z and young millennials say they may choose not to go to college. Many others see a less conventional path through education as a good idea. Over 30% of Gen Z — and 18% of young millennials — said they have considered taking a gap year between high school and college.