Nearly half of the million Ukrainian refugees who fled to Germany say they intend to stay in the country “forever”, or at least for years.

While many countries were more than willing to accept massive waves of Ukrainians fleeing the war against Russia amid the widespread belief that they would be keen to return home to rebuild their country after the Russian invasion, new research has cast doubt on this notion.

The study, which was carried out by the government’s Federal Office for Migration and Refugees and Federal Institute for Population Research in conjunction with NGOs, found that 44 per cent of the 7,000 refugees surveyed said they want to stay in Germany “forever” or at least for “a few more years”, German broadcaster NTV reported.

This represents a five per cent increase since last Summer, likely due to the prospect of a peace settlement still remaining elusive after over 500 days of direct conflict with Russia.

Meanwhile, just 31 per cent of those polled said they want to return to their homeland upon the conclusion of the war and 23 per cent were not sure what they wanted to do.

READ MORE