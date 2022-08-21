A concerning survey of 700 US executives reveals that half of them are either actively reducing headcount, or plan to – while 52% have implemented hiring freezes, according to Bloomberg.

The survey, conducted last month by consultant PwC, also found that more than 40% of executives are rescinding job offers, while a similar amount are reducing or eliminating sign-on bonuses that were all the rage amid the tight job market just months ago.

On the bright side – around 2/3 of companies are boosting pay or expanding mental-health benefits, and 70% are planning to make remote work options permanent – though at the same time, 61% said they’re requiring staff to be on site more often – which can happen at the same time depending on the job (“Roles that don’t require much in-person collaboration could go remote for good, while other staffers could be required to get back to their desks a few times a week.”)

