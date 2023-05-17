Forget about destined star-crossed lovers — over half of Americans agree their soulmate is their pet. A poll of 2,000 U.S. pet owners revealed that 53 percent believe their pet knows them better than anyone else in their life, including their best friends, family members or even their significant others.

Nearly half (45%) tell all their deepest secrets to their pets and 72 percent swear their pet can tell exactly what they’re feeling at any point in time.

According to respondents, pets can pick up on when you feel upset (71%), when someone is outside the home (66%), when you feel happy (61%), when you feel angry (58%) and when you feel tired (43%).

