HALF of all US governors side with Texas in border dispute over security and say he is leaving country open to ‘invasion’ from illegal migrants

Civil war in Texas, US?



Since Biden’s federal government was letting illegal migrants enter the country unchecked (voter scam) the state of Texas took matters into their own hands and seized control of border patrol defying Biden administration and US Supreme Court.



Now Biden… pic.twitter.com/syro3aRkZ0 — The Poll Lady (@ThePollLady) January 26, 2024

Over half of America’s governors are backing Texas’ Greg Abbott in his bitter standoff with President Joe Biden over who should have the authority to apprehend migrants at the border.

Abbott reasserted the state’s right to protect its own border after the Supreme Court ruled the Biden administration could take down razor wire Texas had installed along high-traffic areas of the border.

Meanwhile Texas Border Czar Mike Banks told ranchers Wednesday the state could install razor wire on their private property free of charge, the state official told a packed room of ranchers who met just outside of Eagle Pass, Texas.

Abbott said the federal government failed at its duty to enforce laws and states had every right to step in to protect their borders.

While Democrats have blasted Abbott, Republican governors from 25 states – every GOP governor except Vermont’s Phil Scott, who voted for Biden in 2020 – signed a letter in support of ‘Texas’ constitutional right to self-defense’.

