Half of all coronavirus cases in New York state are in patients under 50 years old, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said as he pleaded with young people to stop socializing and to increase their social distancing. Of the state’s 10,356 cases, 54 percent were in people aged 18 to 49.

“You’re not superman and you’re not superwoman, you can get this virus and you can transfer the virus and you can wind up hurting someone who you love or hurting someone wholly inadvertently,” he said. “It has to be stopped.” He said he would be visiting sites around New York state on Saturday to see if people are still out socializing when they shouldn’t be.

A full lockdown order will come into effect on Saturday night. The Trump administration task force indicated earlier this week that, contrary to earlier assumptions that the flu-like virus mainly affected the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, information from Europe showed that some millennials were in ICUs with severe cases of coronavirus.

