Fox News

The 66-year-old farmworker accused of killing seven people at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay, California, is believed to have carried out the shootings over a $100 repair bill for farm equipment, officials said Friday. Chunli Zhao met with his supervisor about the bill on Monday, blaming his co-worker for the damage to a forklift that Zhao was driving when it collided with the co-worker’s bulldozer, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said. However, the supervisor insisted that Zhao pay the bill. Zhao then allegedly shot and killed the supervisor, two co-workers and the wife of one of the victims at Terra Garden. A fifth co-worker was wounded. He then went to nearby Concord Farms, where he had worked previously, and fatally shot three former co-workers, authorities have said. Wagstaffe said Zhao had long been disgruntled over other work-related disputes but that the repair bill may have “lit the candle” for the deadly shooting, FOX2 KTVU in the Bay Area reported.

Read More