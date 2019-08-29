THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

Millennials are the real Greatest Generation, says the most famous Millennial in Congress.

In an Instagram video linked to at the New York Post on Wednesday, Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez praised her fellow youths as more “informed” and “willing to go to the streets” than such generations as the Boomers who stopped the Vietnam War and pushed the civil-rights laws and the Greatest Generation, who survived the Depression and won World War II.

“I think they’re badass,” she said in the clip. “I think young people are more informed and dynamic than their predecessors.

Millennials also have courage that previous generations lacked because they converse more.

“I think they’re profoundly courageous, because they’re willing to puncture more taboos and have conversations that, frankly, older generations sometimes struggle to have,” the self-identified socialist said.