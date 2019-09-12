NEW YORK POST:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez loudly banged a gavel to shut down ex-acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement director Tom Homan when he kept defending himself and his agency after she repeatedly told him that his time had expired during a contentious House hearing.

AOC bangs gavel to get former ICE director to stop speaking over her pic.twitter.com/Xuk4QytG0U September 12, 2019

The confrontation occurred Wednesday during a House Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties hearing on the Trump administration’s decision to deny medical deferral requests from illegal immigrants with life-threatening illnesses.

Committee member Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan — who, like AOC, a fellow member of “the Squad,” has called for ICE to be abolished — laced into Homan, who was appointed to the post by President Trump and served from 2017 to 2018.

“As a fellow American, I want you to know your contribution as acting director of ICE under this administration will be remembered as one that was very ruthless and inhumane. I’m deeply troubled by your … continued assault on these innocent lives,” she said, referring to detained asylum seekers.

Homan — named “border czar” by Trump in June — asked to respond, but was initially put off as another witness was recognized.