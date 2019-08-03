The New York Post:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that people such as Palestinians have no other option than to “riot” because they are “marginalized” by Israel — drawing swift outrage from Jewish advocacy groups.

The firebrand freshman Democrat said she believes that “injustice is a threat to the safety of all people” during a discussion Tuesday on Hot 97’s “Ebro in the Morning” ­radio show.

“Once someone doesn’t have access to clean water, they have no choice but to riot, right?” she said. “But it doesn’t have to be that way. I’m not even just talking about Palestinians, I’m talking about communities in poverty in the Un​ited States, I’m talking about Latin America, I’m talking about all over the world.”

Much like her June comment likening detention centers along the southern border to “concentration camps,” Ocasio-Cortez’s latest comments drew condemnation from Jewish groups.