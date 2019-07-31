NEW YORK POST:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Tuesday that groups like the Palestinians have no other option than to “riot” because they are “marginalized” by Israel — and suggested that the poor in the U.S. could do the same.

The firebrand freshman Democrat said she believes that “injustice is a threat to the safety of all people,” during a discussion on the “Ebro in the Morning” radio show.

“Once someone doesn’t have access to clean water they have no choice but to riot. Right?” she said. “But it doesn’t have to be that way. I’m not even just talking about Palestinians, I’m talking about communities in poverty in the Un​ited States, I’m talking about Latin America, I’m talking about all over the world.”