She’s a bit too young to legally hold the job, but that hasn’t stopped Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from measuring the drapes in the vice president’s office.

“It’d be an honor to be vice president,” she said in a weekend interview when asked about becoming Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’s running mate should he become the Democratic presidential nominee.

But, she added, at 30, she is five years short of the constitutional age limit for vice president — or president.

“Well, I can’t be his running mate, because I’m not old enough. I’m 30, and you have to be at least 35. But, it’d be an honor to be vice president,” she told Noticias Telemundo.

She will be eligible for the job in time for the 2024 election.

Ocasio-Cortez has been one of Sanders’s top surrogates, and she talked him up on the show and brushed aside charges from Republicans that their ideas are socialist.