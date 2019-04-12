BREITBART:

Democrat New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez asserted Tuesday afternoon that the environment is a “major factor fueling global migration.”

“The far-right loves to drum up fear & resistance to immigrants,” the freshman congresswoman tweeted, “but have you ever noticed they never talk about what‘s causing people to flee their homes in the first place?”

“Perhaps that’s [because] they’d be forced to confront 1 major factor fueling global migration: Climate change,” she concluded. Her tweet was a response to a video post by The Leap, an organization that “connects climate to other struggles.”