FOX NEWS

AOC-aligned progressive candidates fall flat in Super Tuesday contests

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s progressive candidates did not have a “super” Tuesday in the first congressional primaries of the 2020 cycle. The Democratic establishment, on the other hand, could breathe a sigh of relief after three primary challengers from Texas and California underperformed in highly anticipated contests against longtime Democratic incumbents and establishment darlings. A favorite of progressives across the country, Texas congressional candidate Jessica Cisneros, an immigration lawyer, came just short of recreating the AOC primary upset of her own when she attempted to unseat nine-term incumbent Henry Cuellar, who represents the Texas 28th district south of San Antonio. She played strong to her progressive roots and often referred to Cuellar as “Trump’s favorite Democrat,” also receiving high profile endorsements from Democratic presidential candidates, including Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

READ MORE AT FOX NEWS