NEW YORK POST:

Progressive firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ripped into President Trump in a recent interview, saying he’s “afraid of strong women” and “Latino women.”

“If the president thinks I am crazy … It would actually be a problem if he would agree with my ideas,” the freshman representative told “Noticias Telemundo” in an interview that aired Sunday.

“He has a lot of problems: He is a racist, he is anti-immigrant and more than that … his administration is corrupt. He has a track record: He is afraid of strong women, of Latino women, he is unethical,” she continued.

Ocasio-Cortez, who taped the Spanish-only interview in Las Vegas, where she was preparing to head a town hall for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, said everybody knows what Trump stands for and it’s “not good for such a diverse country to have such an intolerant president.”

She said it’s important for Sanders to win in 2020 because of his policies.