Queens district attorney candidate Tiffany Cabán conceded defeat Tuesday night — six weeks after the Democratic primary election that pitted her against the establishment-backed Queens Borough President Melinda Katz.
“We terrified the Democratic establishment,” Cabán told her supporters at a party in Astoria.
“We showed [that] you can run on a boldly decarceral platform,” she added referring to her criminal justice reforms. “You don’t have to play by the old rules.”
In a back-and-forth race that saw both candidates declare victory, the insurgent lawyer fought to the very end challenging dozens of invalidated affidavit ballots in court that she said were improperly excluded.
