Haitian illegal immigrants being deported from the US have bitten and attacked Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers on board planes in a bid to halt their return to the Caribbean nation, according to reports. Some pilots have also been assaulted in a series of incidents this week as the US conducts deportation flights to Haiti after nearly 15,000 migrants — mostly Haitians — settled under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after illegally crossing the border. In one incident, two Haitians left their seats and bit ICE officials as their plane was taxiing down the runway at Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio on Monday, law enforcement officials told the Washington Examiner. The plane had to turn back due to the disturbance, but it wasn’t immediately clear if the two Haitians were arrested. Another flight had to be canceled Monday when migrants became “disruptive” and started “fighting personnel” on the plane, the officials said. In a separate incident, several Haitians assaulted the pilots and injured three ICE officials after a flight carrying only male migrants landed in Port-au-Prince on Tuesday, NBC reports.

