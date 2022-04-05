THE DAILY DOT:

Hackers obtained more than 900,000 emails from the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK), the largest state-owned media corporation in the nation.

The emails, which appear to encompass over 20 years worth of communications, were provided to the journalism collective Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDoSecrets) by the hacking group known as Network Battalion 65′ (NB65).

Founded in 1990, VGTRK, also referred to as Russian Television and Radio (RTR), currently oversees five national TV channels, five radio stations, two international networks, and more than 80 regional TV and radio networks.

Prominent media groups under VGTRK include Rossiya Segodnya, which operates the news agency Sputnik. VGTRK also boasts that the audience for its popular “Rossiya 1” TV program comprises 98.5% of Russia’s population, while its international version reaches viewers across the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and China.

DDoSecrets has made the 786.2 GB email cache available to the public as a torrent file. NB65 cited the war in Ukraine as the primary motivating factor behind the breach, telling the Daily Dot that it will continue damaging “companies connected to the government” until Russia stands down.

“The longer Russian aggression lasts the longer we will continue to attack companies and internet-facing technology throughout the country,” the group said.

