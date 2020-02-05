THE INDEPENDENT.CO.UK

Market-leading Philip Hue smart bulb could allow cyber criminals to spy on users Homes and businesses that use smart light bulbs are at risk of being hacked and even spied on, new research has revealed. The vulnerability, which affects the market-leading Philip Hue smart bulb, was discovered by researchers at security firm Check Point, who claim cyber criminals could use it to plant spyware or ransomware on home networks. It works by exploiting a flaw with the popular ZigBee protocol, which is commonly used within wireless networks.

