Colorado woman confronts stranger who steals a package from her front porch

A Colorado woman’s home security system alerts her that someone is at the front door, recording the package thief in the act. This ‘porch pirate’ picked the wrong woman to mess with. A Colorado homeowner exposed a would-be thief after a package was swiped from her front porch – and she captured the entire encounter on video. “I was mad as hell. There was no way I was going to let her go,” Renee Abeyta of Lakewood told Fox 31 Denver after chasing down the woman and retrieving the item. “And I would have ran for as many miles as I had to, to get my package.”

