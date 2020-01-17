DAILYMAIL.COM

The Proposal wants to make Washington DC’s 127 neighborhoods as new states

This would add enough votes for Congress to rewrite the Constitution

The report calls for equal representation in both the Senate and the House

It also suggests replacing the Electoral College with a popular vote

The proposals wants future amendments ratified by states with most Americans

Harvard has released a radical proposal to fix America’s broken democracy. Researchers suggest Congress needs to pass legislation reducing the size of Washington, D.C. to just a few core federal buildings and declaring its 127 neighborhoods as states. These new states would add enough votes for Congress to rewrite the Constitution in a way that ‘every vote counts equally’ by ratifying four amendments. The plan entails equal representation in both the Senate and the House, replacing the Electoral College with a popular vote and modifying ‘the Constitution’s amendment process that would ensure future amendments are ratified by states representing most Americans.’

