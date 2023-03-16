Oscar-winning actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow revealed in a recent interview that she inserts ozone up her butt for “wellness.”

After being asked “What’s the weirdest wellness thing that you’ve done?” by Dr. Will Cole during her recent appearance on his The Art of Being Well podcast, Paltrow said, “I have used ozone therapy, rectally.”

“Can I say that? It’s pretty weird, but it’s been very helpful,” the Thanks for Sharing star added, laughing.

Rectal ozone therapy refers to the practice of inserting “medical grade ozone directly into the colon via the rectum,” according to the ozone therapy website, drsozone.com.

The rectal ozone therapy seeks to boost oxygen efficiency, balance the immune system, reduce oxidative stress, improve blood circulation, and “detoxify the body on a cellular level,” the website adds.

“There may potentially be a role for ozone therapy someday, but right now it hasn’t been studied enough,” Cleveland Clinic pulmonologist Vickram Tejwani said in December about this type of therapy.

