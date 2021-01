The New York Post:

President Trump supporters overpowered police and breached the US Capitol on Wednesday, leading to an armed standoff at the House of Representatives’ chambers, forcing the building into lockdown and disrupting the congressional certification of the 2020 presidential election results.

A showdown involving police and protesters with guns drawn took place outside the body’s quarters, according to pool reporters, who did not immediately note any injuries or shots fired.















More at The New York Post