NEW YORK POST:

A young man was killed and two other people were injured – including a 12-year-old girl – when gunfire erupted Thanksgiving night at an Alabama mall as shoppers prepared for Black Friday, officials said.

The shooting happened about 9:50 p.m. Thursday at the Riverchase Galleria, the largest mall in Alabama, in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover, after a fight broke out between two men.

A 21-year-old man was fatally shot by police, while an 18-year-old man and the girl were wounded by gunfire, according to AL.com.

“We received a call of shots fired outside of Foot Action. We already had multiple officers working at the mall for traffic control and police presence inside,’’ Hoover police Capt. Gregg Rector said.

The two men apparently exchanged gunfire after brawling, Rectors said. The person who shot the 18-year-old fled the scene and was confronted by two cops.

“One of our officers did engage that individual and shot him,’’ Rector said. “He was dead on the scene.”

He added; “The Hoover police officer actually was ru