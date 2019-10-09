NEW YORK POST:

A hate-filled gunman livestreamed his Yom Kippur attack on a synagogue and kebab joint in the German city of Halle on Wednesday — railing against Jews and denying the Holocaust ever happened in the video he published online.

The 35-minute video was livestreamed on Amazon’s video gaming platform, Twitch, according to a Twitch spokeswoman, and showed the gunman murdering one woman outside a synagogue before opening fire in a kebab store.

The unidentified gunman introduces himself in the graphic video before roaming the streets of Halle in a car, the front seat loaded with explosives and ammunition.