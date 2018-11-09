THE SUN:

The ex-marine, 28, officially split from Stavroula Tzavaras on November 14, 2013 – the virtual anniversary of the date the former marine opened fire at the Borderline Bar claiming 12 lives.

The couple were married in 2009 in Honolulu, but separated in 2011 and dissolved the marriage juts two years later.

He told the courts he and his then-wife had no children and owned no property. Long later enrolled in university and moved into a home with his mother Colleen Long.

Official documents obtained by the Sun Online reveal they divorced in the California County of Ventura – where he carried out his killing spree.

The pair appear to have agreed to jointly end their four-year marriage in the Superior Court, however the legal fees were semingly paid by Long.