NBC NEWS:

A rifle-toting gunman wearing tactical gear and carrying multiple magazines was fatally shot Monday after exchanging fire with federal officers outside a downtown Dallas court building, police said.

The gunman, identified as Brian Isaack Clyde, was seen on video near the doors to the Earle Cabell Federal Building at about 8:50 a.m. before running across the street and into a parking lot, where he falls down.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Matt DeSarno, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Dallas Field Office, said. No one else was injured during the incident, police said.

Dallas police said a bomb squad was inspecting the suspect’s vehicle, and later conducted a controlled explosion of it. They said hours after the shooting that the vehicle had been rendered safe, but told people to still avoid the area.

Monday’s shooting happened around the corner from where five Dallas officers were gunned down in a 2016 ambush.