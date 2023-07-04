NY Post

The rifle-wielding suspect who donned a bulletproof vest before allegedly shooting dead five men and injuring two children in Philadelphia has been identified as a Black Lives Matter supporter who shared gun-toting memes on social media. Kimbrady Carriker, 40, was nabbed shortly after the bloodshed in the city’s Kingsessing neighborhood Monday night, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported, citing sources. Cops haven’t yet publicly disclosed the suspect’s identity. On his Facebook page, Carriker posted two pictures of him wearing a bra, a women’s top and earrings with his hair braided long in March, three months before the alleged shooting. He also regularly posts about supporting Black Lives Matter, including supporting workers who protested in the Strike For Black Lives in July 2020.

Read more